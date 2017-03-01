Deputies arrest man after alleged roa...

Deputies arrest man after alleged road rage incident

Wednesday Mar 1

A Farmington man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver along Interstate 10 south of Las Cruces. DoA a Ana County Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle near Stern Drive.

