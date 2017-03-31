Campaigning for 2018 elections starts in Farmington

Campaigning for 2018 elections gets underway While the presidential election is over, New Mexicans are gearing up for the 2018 elections. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/03/31/campaigning-2018-elections-gets-underway/99881480/ U.S. Senate candidate Mick Rich attends an event Friday presented by the New Mexico Business Coalition at the Courtyard by Marriott in Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.