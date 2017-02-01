WESST presents training session on ef...

WESST presents training session on effective management

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

WESST presents training session on management Business development organization WESST will hold a brown bag lunch training session on managing people. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/02/01/wesst-presents-training-session-management/97288992/ FARMINGTON - The business development organization WESST will hold a free brown bag lunch training session later this month on managing people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11) Thu Karma 59
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 1 Gwyen 7,122
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) Feb 1 lje4357 46
News Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10) Jan 27 Sur s1d3 37
News New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Jan 27 Richies Cool Man ... 10
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jan 24 T Minus 3 Days 712
News Broken Circle' families speak out against film (May '10) Jan 19 Andrea 693
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC