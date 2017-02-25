Sharer pushes forward on tax reform m...

Sharer pushes forward on tax reform measure in Senate

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Farmington senator's bill calls for a 2-percent flat tax to replace corporate income tax, estate tax and others FARMINGTON - Tax reform efforts are gaining momentum in the state Legislature as elected officials struggle with a budget crisis, according to Sen. William Sharer.

