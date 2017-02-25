Sharer pushes forward on tax reform measure in Senate

Sharer pushes forward on tax reform measure Legislators like Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, are looking at ways to reform the tax system in New Mexico. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/02/25/sharer-pushes-forward-tax-reform-measure/98353036/ Farmington senator's bill calls for a 2-percent flat tax to replace corporate income tax, estate tax and others FARMINGTON - Tax reform efforts are gaining momentum in the state Legislature as elected officials struggle with a budget crisis, according to Sen. William Sharer.

