Science fair challenges Farmington students

FARMINGTON - Terrilyn Lee said she hopes the Farmington Municipal School District Science Fair will broaden her daughter's mind and prepare Brandie Lee, 8, for middle school and high school. Brandie was one of 270 students who presented nearly 230 projects at the fair this weekend.

