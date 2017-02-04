Science fair challenges Farmington students
Science fair challenges Farmington students About 230 Farmington students participated in the district science fair this weekend at the Farmington Civic Center Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/02/04/science-fair-challenges-farmington-students/97460500/ FARMINGTON - Terrilyn Lee said she hopes the Farmington Municipal School District Science Fair will broaden her daughter's mind and prepare Brandie Lee, 8, for middle school and high school. Brandie was one of 270 students who presented nearly 230 projects at the fair this weekend.
