Rush Opens New Location in Farmington, New Mexico
Rush Enterprises, Inc. has opened Rush Truck CenterFarmington, a 14,000-square-foot facility with a parts showroom with an extensive parts inventory and eight service bays utilizing state-of-the-art technology.
