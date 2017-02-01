Pre-Natal Care? Planned ParenthoodSta...

Pre-Natal Care? Planned ParenthoodStaff Members Admit Ultrasounds - Only for Abortions'

Pro-life organization Live Action continues its series of undercover videos investigating Planned Parenthood's claim that it offers "pre-natal care" to pregnant women. In the video below, Live Action investigators called Planned Parenthood affiliates throughout the country, asking if they could have an ultrasound to check on the health status of their unborn baby: "Oh, we won't be able to tell you if it's healthy or the gender," says a Planned Parenthood staff member in Farmington, New Mexico.

