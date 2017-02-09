Online charter school renewal approve...

Online charter school renewal approved with conditions

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Online charter school renewal OKd with conditions The Farmington school board approved a two-year charter renewal with the New Mexico Virtual Academy with conditions. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/02/09/online-charter-school-renewal-okd-conditions/97697854/ Virtual Academy Head School Director Carla Morlas, left, staff member Rebecca Heilman and student Jordan Patterson listen during a Dec. 16 Farmington school board meeting about the future of the school.

