New Mexico family asking for help after fatal skiing accident

Tuesday Feb 28

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a New Mexico woman killed in a skiing accident. Over the weekend, Kressyda Ming of Farmington was with family and friends at Purgatory Resort near Durango when she hit a tree.

