Navajo Nation president vetoes funding for disaster relief

In this Nov. 2014, file photo, Navajo Nation presidential candidate Russell Begaye, center, speaks with a group during the Navajo Nation elections outside of the Shiprock Chapter House in Shiprock, N.M. Voters on the countryA's largest American Indian reservation are choosing a new president who will have to deal with rampant unemployment and a lack of infrastructure while helping tribal members through a bitter dispute that has divided communities. FARMINGTON, N.M. - Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has vetoed a resolution that would have provided funding for disaster assistance.

