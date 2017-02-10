NAPI outlines grievances against tenants in complaint
NAPI outlines grievances against farm tenants Court filings by Navajo Agricultural Products Industry provides insight to its business relationship with two companies. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2017/02/10/napi-outlines-grievances-against-farm-tenants/97769024/ Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers field worker Terrence Tesethlikai works with his crew during the harvest Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Feb 13
|Maybe
|719
|Sites offer kids free lunch at parks (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Peacemaker
|59
|Protesters gather outside circus in Farmington
|Feb 9
|whooosh
|1
|Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11)
|Feb 2
|Karma
|59
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|Feb 1
|lje4357
|46
|Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10)
|Jan 27
|Sur s1d3
|37
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC