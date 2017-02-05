Man arrested on kidnapping, attempted murder charges
Man faces kidnapping, attempted murder charges San Juan County sheriff's deputies arrested a Crouch Mesa man early today on a variety of charges. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/05/man-faces-kidnapping-attempted-murder-charges/97534204/ FARMINGTON -San Juan County sheriff's deputies arrested a Crouch Mesa man early today and were holding him on a variety of charges related to domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11)
|Feb 2
|Karma
|59
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|Feb 1
|lje4357
|46
|Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10)
|Jan 27
|Sur s1d3
|37
|New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
|Jan 27
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jan 24
|T Minus 3 Days
|712
|Broken Circle' families speak out against film (May '10)
|Jan 19
|Andrea
|693
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC