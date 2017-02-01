Heart health events are Feb. 11 in Farmington
As part of National Heart Month, San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington will hold its ninth annual A Fair of the Heart and Goosebump Race on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. in Farmington.A Fair of the Heart offers free health screenings including baseline EKGs, blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index BMI measurements,...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Karma
|59
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|Wed
|lje4357
|46
|Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10)
|Jan 27
|Sur s1d3
|37
|New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
|Jan 27
|Richies Cool Man ...
|10
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jan 24
|T Minus 3 Days
|712
|Broken Circle' families speak out against film (May '10)
|Jan 19
|Andrea
|693
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC