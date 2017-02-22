Harvest Gold considers forming mutual domestic
Harvest Gold considers forming mutual domestic Forming a mutual domestic water users association would help residents get access to state funds to repair the system Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2017/02/22/harvest-gold-considers-forming-mutual-domestic/98257446/ Harvest Gold resident Susan Moreland, center, and fellow community members attend a meeting with New Mexico Environment Department and San Juan County officials on Tuesday at McGee Park in Farmington to discuss forming a mutual domestic water users association. At left, Harvest Gold resident Robin Stephens asks questions on Tuesday about forming a mutual domestic water users association during a meeting at McGee Park in Farmington.
