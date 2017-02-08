Federal court denies re-hearing of Tena

A federal appeals court in Denver has denied a petition asking it to review a lower court ruling requiring the removal of a Ten Commandments monument in New Mexico. Federal court denies re-hearing of Ten Commandments case FARMINGTON, N.M. - A federal appeals court in Denver has denied a petition asking it to review a lower court ruling requiring the removal of a Ten Commandments monument in New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.