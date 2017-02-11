FBI: 1 man dead, no officers hurt in ...

FBI: 1 man dead, no officers hurt in tribal police shooting

The FBI says one man is dead and that no officers were injured in a shooting involving tribal police on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the shooting occurred Thursday night in a sparsely populated area about 20 miles south of Farmington.

