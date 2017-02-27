Farmington woman charged with drug trafficking Farmington resident April Wade has been charged with drug trafficking and bringing contraband into a jail. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/27/farmington-woman-charged-drug-trafficking/98493424/ FARMINGTON - Two Farmington residents are facing drug charges and one of the two also has been charged with drug trafficking after police discovered she was allegedly carrying plastic bags with methamphetamine and marijuana as she was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

