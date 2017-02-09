Farmington woman accused of embezzlin...

Farmington woman accused of embezzling $42,000

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Farmington woman accused of embezzling $42,000 A Farmington woman has been charged with felony embezzlement for allegedly making $42,000 in loans to family members. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/09/farmington-woman-accused-embezzling-42000/97697378/ FARMINGTON - A Farmington woman has been charged with 10 felony counts of embezzlement for allegedly writing $42,000 in loans to family members while working for Navajo Trading Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sites offer kids free lunch at parks (Jun '11) Fri Peacemaker 59
News Protesters gather outside circus in Farmington Thu whooosh 1
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Feb 8 We miss 713
News Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11) Feb 2 Karma 59
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 1 Gwyen 7,122
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) Feb 1 lje4357 46
News Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10) Jan 27 Sur s1d3 37
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC