Farmington woman accused of embezzling $42,000
Farmington woman accused of embezzling $42,000 A Farmington woman has been charged with felony embezzlement for allegedly making $42,000 in loans to family members. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/09/farmington-woman-accused-embezzling-42000/97697378/ FARMINGTON - A Farmington woman has been charged with 10 felony counts of embezzlement for allegedly writing $42,000 in loans to family members while working for Navajo Trading Company.
