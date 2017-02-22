Farmington man faces new drug trafficking charges

Farmington man faces drug trafficking charges A Farmington man is facing new charges after police officers found more than 300 prescription pills inside his vehicle. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/22/farmington-man-faces-drug-trafficking-charges/98211168/ FARMINGTON - A Farmington man previously convicted of felony drug charges is facing new charges after police officers allegedly found more than 300 prescription pills inside his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.