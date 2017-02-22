Farmington man faces new drug trafficking charges
Farmington man faces drug trafficking charges A Farmington man is facing new charges after police officers found more than 300 prescription pills inside his vehicle. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/22/farmington-man-faces-drug-trafficking-charges/98211168/ FARMINGTON - A Farmington man previously convicted of felony drug charges is facing new charges after police officers allegedly found more than 300 prescription pills inside his vehicle.
