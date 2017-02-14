District hosts family leadership info meeting
District hosts family leadership info meeting Farmington schools and ENLACE will host a meeting about upcoming workshops for the Family Leadership Institute. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/02/14/district-hosts-family-leadership-info-meeting/97907330/ FARMINGTON - The Farmington Municipal School District and Engaging Latino Communities for Education, or ENLACE, will host an informational meeting about an upcoming series of workshops for the Family Leadership Institute.
