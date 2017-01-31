Complaint dismissed against CCSD board president

Lawsuit against CCSD board president dismissed A lawsuit filed against CCSD board President Randy Manning has been dismissed by a district judge. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/31/lawsuit-against-ccsd-board-president-dismissed/97290646/ FARMINGTON - A lawsuit filed by former Central Consolidated School District Superintendent Don Levinski against CCSD Board of Education President Randy Manning has been dismissed by a district judge.

