Body camera footage exonerates officer after accusation
Body camera footage clears officer's name Body camera footage was used to exonerate a police officer accused of beating a handcuffed man Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/02/02/body-camera-footage-clears-officers-name/97401294/ This still from the body camera footage of Farmington police Officer Hunter Weaver shows a man lying on the ground of a parking lot on Jan. 25 outside a local business. FARMINGTON - After a bystander accused a Farmington police officer of beating a Native American man, the department released body camera footage that appears to clear the officer.
