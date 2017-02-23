Bill would make tax filing easier for...

Bill would make tax filing easier for home businesses

Thursday Feb 23

The HOME Act gives business owners who operate from home an option of taking a standard home office deduction of $1,500. Bill would help home businesses with federal taxes The HOME Act gives business owners who operate from home an option of taking a standard home office deduction of $1,500.

