Authorities: Woman whose throat was c...

Authorities: Woman whose throat was cut bya

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Authorities: Woman whose throat was cut by husband has died FARMINGTON, N.M. - Authorities say a Lee Acres woman whose throat was cut by her husband has since died from her injuries. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m5PBGs FARMINGTON, N.M. - Authorities say a Lee Acres woman whose throat was cut by her husband has since died from her injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 50 min happ happy 722
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Tue justice is just a... 7,123
News Sites offer kids free lunch at parks (Jun '11) Feb 10 Peacemaker 59
News Protesters gather outside circus in Farmington Feb 9 whooosh 1
News Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11) Feb 2 Karma 59
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) Feb 1 lje4357 46
News Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10) Jan 27 Sur s1d3 37
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC