After cancer, survivor pursued flintknapping hobby Bruce Burks demonstrated the art of flintknapping today at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in Farmington Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/02/16/after-cancer-survivor-pursued-flintknapping-hobby/98004738/ Bruce Burks, left, talks with Benny Valencia and Berniece Etcitty about various types of arrowheads during a flintknapping workshop on Thursday at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in Farmington. FARMINGTON - Six years ago, doctors diagnosed Bruce Burks with cancer and told him he had two weeks to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.