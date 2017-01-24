Volunteers offer free tax help at San Juan College Wolunteers with Four Corners Tax Help will help low- and moderate-income residents prepare their tax returns for free. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2017/01/24/volunteers-offer-free-tax-help-san-juan-college/96954414/ FARMINGTON - Starting next week, volunteers with Four Corners Tax Help will help low- and moderate-income residents prepare their tax returns for free.

