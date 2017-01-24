Volunteers offer free tax help at San...

Volunteers offer free tax help at San Juan College

Tuesday Jan 24

Volunteers offer free tax help at San Juan College Wolunteers with Four Corners Tax Help will help low- and moderate-income residents prepare their tax returns for free. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2017/01/24/volunteers-offer-free-tax-help-san-juan-college/96954414/ FARMINGTON - Starting next week, volunteers with Four Corners Tax Help will help low- and moderate-income residents prepare their tax returns for free.

