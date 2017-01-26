Two men face robbery charges in separate cases
Two men face robbery charges in separate cases Both men face multiple charges and waved preliminary hearings on Wednesday in Farmington Magistrate Court. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/26/two-men-face-robbery-charges-separate-cases/97104984/ Matthew Myers, 35, has been charged with robbery, aggravated battery against a household member and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|volks
|7,120
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jan 24
|T Minus 3 Days
|712
|New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
|Jan 23
|U NO
|9
|Broken Circle' families speak out against film (May '10)
|Jan 19
|Andrea
|693
|Steve Hunter
|Jan 17
|Manchester
|1
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Jan 11
|Anonymous
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC