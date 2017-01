Two men arraigned on auto burglary charges Travis Brewton and Aaron Brown were arraigned in district court on multiple charges stemming from an incident in November. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/03/two-men-arraigned-auto-burglary-charges/96117132/ AZTEC - Two men accused of committing auto burglaries and larceny pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in district court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.