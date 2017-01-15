The initial plan is to start with pizza delivery in a radius of five miles, and add items from the other restaurants, Three Rivers Pizzeria adding delivery service The initial plan is to start with pizza delivery in a radius of five miles, and add items from the other restaurants, Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/01/15/three-rivers-pizzeria-adding-delivery-service/96564668/ FARMINGTON - The Three Rivers Pizzeria is planning to deliver its unique pizza creations to your door in the near future. "People love our pizza so much, so we're trying to provide an extra service," Three Rivers co-owner John Silva said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.