Solar proponents concerned about rate proposals FARMINGTON - The proposed rate structures for the Farmington Electric Utility System have solar proponents concerned. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/18/solar-proponents-concerned-rate-proposals/96730050/ Farmington resident and solar user Paul Pavlik talks Wednesday about the proposed rate changes for the Farmington Electric Utility System during a public meeting at the Farmington Civic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.