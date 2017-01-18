Slain girl's dad sues Navajo Nation for lack ofa

The father of an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted and killed has sued the tribe for failing to have an emergency notification system that he claims would have saved his daughter's life. Slain girl's dad sues Navajo Nation for lack of alert syste SHIPROCK, N.M. - The father of an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted and killed has sued the tribe for failing to have an emergency notification system that he claims would have saved his daughter's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.