Slain girl's dad sues Navajo Nation for lack ofa
The father of an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted and killed has sued the tribe for failing to have an emergency notification system that he claims would have saved his daughter's life. Slain girl's dad sues Navajo Nation for lack of alert syste SHIPROCK, N.M. - The father of an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted and killed has sued the tribe for failing to have an emergency notification system that he claims would have saved his daughter's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Baracks fault
|705
|New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
|Tue
|celebrat
|4
|Steve Hunter
|Tue
|Manchester
|1
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|7,117
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Jan 11
|Anonymous
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC