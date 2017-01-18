Sexual assault exam room dedicated in Shiprock Northern Navajo Medical Center dedicated its first room that focuses on medical exams for sexual assault cases. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2017/01/18/sexual-assault-exam-room-dedicated-shiprock/96704920/ Eleana Butler, left, executive director of Sexual Assault Services of New Mexico, and Dr. Jean Howe, OB/GYN consultant with the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, talk Wednesday inside the new sexual assault nurse examiner room at the Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.