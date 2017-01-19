Reverse 911 call reaches 2,500 reside...

Reverse 911 call reaches 2,500 residents by mistake

Thursday Jan 19

The San Juan County Communications Authority sent a reverse 911 call intended for 47 residents to nearly 2.500 homes. Reverse 911 call reaches 2,500 residents by mistake The San Juan County Communications Authority sent a reverse 911 call intended for 47 residents to nearly 2.500 homes.

Farmington, NM

