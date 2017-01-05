Red Cross office moves to Aztec, keeps mission
Red Cross office moves to Aztec, keeps mission The local American Red Cross office moved from Farmington to Aztec to be closer to emergency management organizations. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/05/red-cross-office-moves-aztec-keeps-mission/96212840/ Amanda Kibel, left, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, works on Thursday with volunteers Jasmine Johnson, Mariah Johnson and Mya Simon at the Red Cross office in Aztec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|Richies Cool Man ...
|689
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Germaign
|7,113
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC