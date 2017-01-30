PED pursues changes to teacher evaluations
PED pursues changes to teacher evaluations The New Mexico Public Education Department is pursuing efforts to change the teacher evaluation system. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/30/ped-pursues-changes-teacher-evaluations/97255666/ Hanna Skandera says New Mexico Public Education Department will support bill to reduce max weight student achievement carries in teacher evaluations New Mexico Secretary of Education Hanna Skandera says the state education department will support legislation to reduce the weight student achievement carries in teacher evaluations.
