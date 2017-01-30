Other presidents have blocked groups ...

Other presidents have blocked groups of foreigners from the U.S., but never so broadly

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

In issuing his ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, President Trump relied on a 65-year-old provision of the federal Immigration and Nationality Act. The provision gives presidents broad authority to ban individual immigrants or groups of immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Wed Gwyen 7,122
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) Wed lje4357 46
News Despite few gangs, Aztec joins lesson (Dec '10) Jan 27 Sur s1d3 37
News New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Jan 27 Richies Cool Man ... 10
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jan 24 T Minus 3 Days 712
News Broken Circle' families speak out against film (May '10) Jan 19 Andrea 693
Steve Hunter Jan 17 Manchester 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC