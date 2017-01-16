New club celebrates Martin Luther Kin...

New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

There are 4 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from Monday, titled New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:

San Juan College's new African American Club hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration to honor King's legacy. New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. San Juan College's new African American Club hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration to honor King's legacy.

celebrat

Albuquerque, NM

#1 Monday
Celebrating a communist serial adulterer, yep sounds like college millennials.

U NO

La Puente, CA

#2 Monday
celebrat wrote:
Celebrating a communist serial adulterer, yep sounds like college millennials.
You sound like you fried your brain in the 60's

Stumpy

Farmington, NM

#3 Tuesday
celebrat wrote:
Celebrating a communist serial adulterer, yep sounds like college millennials.
Strom Thurmond and George Wallace called and need you back in the 60's. Stat.

celebrat

Rio Rancho, NM

#4 Yesterday
Stumpy wrote:
<quoted text>

Strom Thurmond and George Wallace called and need you back in the 60's. Stat.
your prof called and your safe space, crayons and coloring book are waiting snowflake.

