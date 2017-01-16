Meeting to gather input on Farmington...

Meeting to gather input on Farmington electric rates

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Meeting to gather input on Farmington electric rates The proposed rate changes include a 7.7 percent increase for residential customers over the next three years. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/16/meeting-gather-input-farmington-electric-rates/96644870/ FARMINGTON - The Farmington Electric Utility System will accept public input about future rate structures during a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Some residents in the past have criticized the rate structure, saying it will discourage residents and businesses from investing in solar or other renewable energy sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 1 hr Baracks fault 705
News New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. 20 hr celebrat 4
Steve Hunter 22 hr Manchester 1
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News 26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11) Jan 11 Anonymous 25
Sexual Jan 8 Julz 3
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC