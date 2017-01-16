Meeting to gather input on Farmington electric rates The proposed rate changes include a 7.7 percent increase for residential customers over the next three years. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/16/meeting-gather-input-farmington-electric-rates/96644870/ FARMINGTON - The Farmington Electric Utility System will accept public input about future rate structures during a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Some residents in the past have criticized the rate structure, saying it will discourage residents and businesses from investing in solar or other renewable energy sources.

