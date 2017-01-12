Man's body found after fire in Farmin...

Man's body found after fire in Farmingtona

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused a fire Tuesday night at the Villa View Apartments, as well as investigating the cause of death for a man found in one of the apartments. Man's body found after fire in Farmington apartment complex FARMINGTON - Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused a fire Tuesday night at the Villa View Apartments, as well as investigating the cause of death for a man found in one of the apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 12 lastgear 7,116
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jan 11 8 days remaining 697
News 26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11) Jan 11 Anonymous 25
Sexual Jan 8 Julz 3
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec '16 Me Me 22
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Juan County was issued at January 15 at 10:25AM MST

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC