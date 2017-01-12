Man's body found after fire in Farmingtona
Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused a fire Tuesday night at the Villa View Apartments, as well as investigating the cause of death for a man found in one of the apartments. Man's body found after fire in Farmington apartment complex FARMINGTON - Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused a fire Tuesday night at the Villa View Apartments, as well as investigating the cause of death for a man found in one of the apartments.
