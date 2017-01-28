Man arrested, charged in Friday night stabbing A 31-year-old Farmington man faces charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred Friday in northeast Farmington. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/28/man-arrested-charged-friday-night-stabbing/97190522/ Guillermo Garcia, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Farmington Police Department spokeswoman Georgette Allen.

