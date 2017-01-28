Health fair offers information, scree...

Health fair offers information, screening

Health fair offers information, screening The event provided participants with information about medical services, preventive care and basic health screenings. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/28/health-fair-offers-information-screening/97187432/ Defined Fitness sponsored a Zumba class demonstration during the health fair sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Committee Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center.

