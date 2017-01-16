Friends of Mosaic Academy to Raise Funds, Awareness during School Choice Week
The Friends of Mosaic Academy will host its 2nd Annual Jubilee of School Choice to raise funds for the construction of a permanent educational facility for students. The festivities begin on Friday, January 20 at 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Farmington, N.M. The theme for this year's celebration is a Hollywood-esque "Reach for the Stars" motif, as the group continues to raise funds for the construction of a new permanent education facility for Mosaic Academy Charter School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Phillip
|7,117
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|18 hr
|4 day remaining
|698
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Jan 11
|Anonymous
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Me Me
|22
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC