Friends of Mosaic Academy to Raise Funds, Awareness during School Choice Week

The Friends of Mosaic Academy will host its 2nd Annual Jubilee of School Choice to raise funds for the construction of a permanent educational facility for students. The festivities begin on Friday, January 20 at 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Farmington, N.M. The theme for this year's celebration is a Hollywood-esque "Reach for the Stars" motif, as the group continues to raise funds for the construction of a new permanent education facility for Mosaic Academy Charter School.

