Farmington police searching for suspect in burglary, shooting
Police say they were called to a home near the San Juan County Detention Center shortly after midnight Sunday morning. They say a man had been shot while chasing off a suspected burglar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|U NO
|693
|Sexual
|Sun
|Julz
|3
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Susanne M
|7,114
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC