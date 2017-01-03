Farmington police searching for suspe...

Farmington police searching for suspect in burglary, shooting

Police say they were called to a home near the San Juan County Detention Center shortly after midnight Sunday morning. They say a man had been shot while chasing off a suspected burglar.

