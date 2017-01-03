Farmington man arrested after foot pursuit Jeffery John has been charged with resisting arrest and battery upon a police officer, police say. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/03/farmington-man-arrested-after-foot-pursuit/96116096/ FARMINGTON - A Farmington man was arrested after allegedly hitting his roommate multiple times with a baseball bat, according to a press release from the Farmington Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.