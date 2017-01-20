Farmington Chamber presents annual awards The Chamber's Citizen of the Year award was presented to Scott Michlin. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/20/farmington-chamber-presents-annual-awards/96854104/ Scott Michlin speaks after accepting the citizen of the year award from presenter Ron Price, left, during Friday's Farmington Chamber of Commerce banquet at the San Juan Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.