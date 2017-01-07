Families dance the night away at Mom Prom
As this year's Mom Prom theme was "Under the Sea," actors were costumed like Disney's Little Mermaid characters. Families dance the night away at Mom Prom As this year's Mom Prom theme was "Under the Sea," actors were costumed like Disney's Little Mermaid characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|lastgear
|7,116
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|23 hr
|8 days remaining
|697
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Concerned99999999
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Me Me
|22
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC