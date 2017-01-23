County's January precipitation is abo...

County's January precipitation is above average

County's January precipitation is above average While January has received more precipitation than average years, it has not seen as much snow Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2017/01/23/countys-january-precipitation-above-average/96954324/ The weather station at the Farmington Agriculture Science Center has measured 0.6 inches of snowfall so far, below its average of 2.4 inches. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect for portions of northern and western New Mexico until Tuesday morning.

