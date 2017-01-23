County's January precipitation is above average While January has received more precipitation than average years, it has not seen as much snow Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2017/01/23/countys-january-precipitation-above-average/96954324/ The weather station at the Farmington Agriculture Science Center has measured 0.6 inches of snowfall so far, below its average of 2.4 inches. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect for portions of northern and western New Mexico until Tuesday morning.

