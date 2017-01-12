Board approves cash increase to balan...

Board approves cash increase to balance budget

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Board approves cash increase to balance budget The Farmington school board approved increasing the amount of money it would use to balance the district's budget. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/12/board-approves-cash-increase-balance-budget/96493142/ Board members approve using $500k in cash reserves to balance district budget after the state cut $1.5 million in funding to Farmington schools FARMINGTON - The Farmington Municipal School District Board of Education today approved an increase for the amount of money it will use from the district's cash reserve to help balance its budget for the current school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 8 hr Phillip 7,117
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 21 hr 4 day remaining 698
News 26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11) Jan 11 Anonymous 25
Sexual Jan 8 Julz 3
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec '16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec '16 Me Me 22
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC