Board approves cash increase to balance budget
Board approves cash increase to balance budget The Farmington school board approved increasing the amount of money it would use to balance the district's budget. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/12/board-approves-cash-increase-balance-budget/96493142/ Board members approve using $500k in cash reserves to balance district budget after the state cut $1.5 million in funding to Farmington schools FARMINGTON - The Farmington Municipal School District Board of Education today approved an increase for the amount of money it will use from the district's cash reserve to help balance its budget for the current school year.
