BLM and BIA add additional scoping meetings The BLM and BIA will offer two additional public scoping meetings next month in Farmington and Shiprock. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/2017/01/16/blm-and-bia-add-additional-scoping-meetings/96560512/ At center, Craig Townsend, a natural resource specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, talks with colleagues during a scoping meeting on Nov. 10 at the Huerfano Chapter house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.