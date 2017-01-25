Barbara Buoy
Barbara Buoy, 65, of Kirtland, N.M., passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 15 at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M. with her family at her side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Mikey
|7,119
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|T Minus 3 Days
|712
|New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
|Mon
|U NO
|9
|Broken Circle' families speak out against film (May '10)
|Jan 19
|Andrea
|693
|Steve Hunter
|Jan 17
|Manchester
|1
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Jan 11
|Anonymous
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC